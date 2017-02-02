Previously Deported Sex Offender Arrested Again

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A previously deported illegal immigrant, who is also a convicted sex offender, was arrested in New Jersey by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Illegal immigrant Javier Atlixqueno-Vaquero, 37, of Mexico, was arrested after leaving his residence, just weeks after being placed on ICE’s ‘Most Wanted Fugitives’ list, according to an ICE news release.

“Protecting national security, public safety and our borders by identifying and removing dangerous criminal fugitives from our communities is the top priority of our fugitive operations teams,” Field Office Director for the Newark Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) John Tsoukaris said in a statement.

“A convicted felon and one of our most wanted fugitives,” Tsoukaris continued. “Mr. Atlixqueno-Vaquero is a threat no more and is in custody awaiting removal from the United States. I commend the hard work and dedication of our officers.”

Atlixqueno-Vaquero was convicted of multiple felonies, including sexually assaulting a minor, selling narcotics and failing to appear in a U.S. court.

After being convicted in 2004, Atlixqueno-Vaquero was ordered to be deported by an immigration and swiftly removed from the country and placed back in Mexico days later.

ICE officials say sometime after 2004, Atlixqueno-Vaquero re-entered the U.S.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.