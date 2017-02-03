Border Patrol Finds Child Porn on Illegal Immigrant’s Phone

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

McALLEN, Texas — A Salvadoran national has been formally charged in connection with more than 20 child porn videos that have victims as young as four-years-old. The videos were found in the man’s cell phone when he was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol while illegally entering the country.

This week,a federal grand jury handed down a criminal indictment formally charging Keneth Jafet Calix Pacheco with one count of possession of child pornography. The Salvadoran illegal immigrant is expected to go before U.S. District Judge Ricardo Hinojosa next week for a formal hearing. Calix Pacheco remains in federal custody without bond.

The charges against Calix Pacheco stem from his initial arrest on January 6 near the border city of Weslaco, Texas. Agents with U.S. Border Patrol arrested Calix Pacheco as he tried to cross the Rio Grande and while they were conducting the routine processing they discovered 20 videos that appeared to show child pornography, court records obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations were called to assist in the case and interviewed Calix Pacheco. During the review, the man said his phone had personal content that he did not wish for anyone to see. Upon further questioning, Calix Pacheco told agents that he had pornography videos depicting children who are about four years of age. Authorities were able to retrieve the videos form the phone and arrested the man on the new charges.

Child Porn on Immigrant’s Phone by ildefonso ortiz on Scribd

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.