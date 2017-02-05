Black Lives Matter to Attempt Disruption of Super Bowl Attendees’ Arrival

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

HOUSTON, Texas – In addition to massive security constraints, Super Bowl attendees will also have to face possible disruption of their arrival plans by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Black Lives Matter organizers are planning a protest dubbed “Stand Up, Fight Back: Super Bowl LI Protest March.”

“It is time for the city government of Houston to see how diverse we are,” organizers posted on Facebook. “The grand claim was made that we are a ‘welcoming city,’ but the treatment of the local homeless community, gentrification, lack clarity on where our elected leaders stand on Trump’s policies and of course the issue of anti Blackness need to be addressed.”

“WE WILL MARCH UP FANNIN FROM HERMANN PARK TO NRG PARK. RAIN OR SHINE,” organizers wrote.

The march is scheduled to coincide with the arrival of attendees to the Super Bowl. Attendees have been encouraged to use public transportation. Some of the seating capacity of these buses and trains could be taken up by protesters in an attempt to slow down the attendees’ arrival to the NRG Stadium. The protested is expected to end before game time.

A massive security operation is underway in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl LI presentation. Additional resources have been brought in from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is adding resources to the effort to maintain safety at the event. The agency tasked with securing our nation’s borders and ports of entry is providing aviation and electronic resources in addition to manpower. “LOOK @CustomsBorder working with many partners @HoustonTX to ensure safe #SB51 #SEESOMETHINGSAYSOMETHING,” the agency tweeted on Saturday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told Breitbart Texas on Thursday he is pulling out all the stops to make sure the Super Bowl goes off without the kind of incidents of violence seen in other parts of the country.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.