Border Patrol Agents Find Meth in Gas Tank

Border Patrol agents in southern California discovered nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of an alleged trafficker’s car.

Agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint in the El Centro Sector observed a 2010 Ford Fusion approach their position at about 3:40 a.m. Monday morning. The agents referred the man to a secondary inspection station for a routine check. During the inspection, a K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drugs on the undercarriage of the vehicle, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials revealed.

A more detailed search of the vehicle uncovered 30 packages of drugs. The agents tested the drugs to be methamphetamine. The drugs were hidden in the fuel tank of the Ford Fusion, officials stated.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old American citizen, was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for possible prosecution on drug trafficking charges.

The drugs weighed 43.46 pounds and had an estimated street value of $173,840, CBP officials stated. The vehicle and the drugs were seized by the Border Patrol.

A second drug trafficking discovery was made by El Centro Border Patrol agents just a few days earlier. At about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, agents observed a black 2010 Toyota Camry approach the same checkpoint. The vehicle was being driven by a 21-year-old U.S. citizen who was traveling with three minor children. The children ranged in age from 6- to 10-years-old. A K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Agents referred the man to a secondary inspection station where they discovered 24 bundles of drugs wrapped in plastic. The drugs were found in hidden compartments in the floor of the vehicle. The drugs tested positive for characteristics of cocaine. Agents estimated the 56.54 pounds of cocaine to be worth $678,480.

These drugs, and the vehicle were seized and the man was turned over to DEA agents for possible prosecution. The three children were turned over to Imperial County Child Protective Services.

“Drug smuggling organizations will go to no ends to affirm their criminal intent,”El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said in a written statement. “I commend our agents for the hard work and dedication to keep our communities safe.”

Since the beginning of fiscal year 2017, agents assigned to the El Centro Sector have confiscated more than 317 pounds of methamphetamine.

El Centro agents have also busted four previously deported sex offenders during this same period, Breitbart Texas reported on Sunday.

“These two arrests highlight the importance of knowing who is coming into the United States,” Kim said at the time. “The two sex offenders our Border Patrol Agents arrested took advantage of and preyed on minors. Our agents shield our communities and our country from threats like this every day.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.