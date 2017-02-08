Ohio City Reverses ‘Sanctuary’ Policy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The City of Dayton, Ohio, has officially dropped a sanctuary policy that prohibited local law enforcement from handing over criminal illegal immigrants to federal officials.

The Dayton Police Department rescinded the policy just weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in which the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would have authority over cutting federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions which harbor illegal immigrants.

Under the sanctuary policy, Dayton officials were not allowed to speak with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about cases involving illegal aliens who were accused of misdemeanors or felony property crimes, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said the policy change was simply so that his police force would be in accordance with federal immigration law.

Biehl, though, said his department does not have the legal authority to enforce immigration law, but the policy change means ICE would be able to do that job without obstruction from the police department.

