Immigration Officer Injured in Texas Sanctuary City

An immigration officer was injured during an attempted arrest of a criminal alien in Austin, Texas on Friday. The incident follows a protest in Texas’ capital city over other detention arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. It also follows a contentious dispute between Travis County and the State of Texas over sanctuary city issues.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that an immigration officer was injured following an altercation that erupted when family members attempted to intervene in the arrest of a criminal alien suspect. The immigration official had apparently pulled over the suspect’s vehicle and was attempting to make an arrest on an immigration charge.

“One ICE officer was injured in Austin, Texas, while he was arresting a criminal alien early in the morning of Feb. 10,” ICE spokesperson Adelina Pruneda said in a written statement sent to Breitbart Texas. “The officer was treated and released from a local hospital. No further information regarding this incident is releasable.”

Austin police officers were dispatched to provide backup to the immigration official, according to the Austin American Statesman. Austin Police Department Lt. Cara Boyd reported that four officers were sent to the aid of the injured officer. She told the Austin newspaper the immigration officer was attempting to make and arrest on one or more suspects. She did not disclose why the arrests were being carried out.

Another Austin police supervisor told the Statesman that family members intervened and the situation “got out of hand.”

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene and the officer was transported to a local emergency room, not connected to a hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.

This incident follows a protest at an ICE facility in Austin regarding another individual who was arrested and detained. Reyna Alvarado told the Statesman her husband, Francisco Alvarado, an illegal alien landscaper from Honduras, was arrested by immigration officials on Thursday morning. She said he called her and explained he was likely to be deported.

Breitbart Texas also reached out to ICE for information about this case and other detentions in the Austin area in recent days. More information will be forthcoming, Pruneda responded.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with information received by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.