Study: 1 in 5 Illegal Aliens Live in NYC, LA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new study shows that nearly 20 percent of illegal aliens in the U.S. live in the metropolitan areas of New York and Los Angeles.

According to the Pew Research Center’s data, a staggering 1.5 million illegal aliens are expected to live in the New York City and northern New Jersey region.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Likewise, about one million live in southern California, with Houston not too far behind.

Of Pew’s estimated 11.1 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., some 61 percent (or 6.8 million) live in 20 metropolitan areas.

In contrast, “only 36% of the total U.S. population lived in those metro areas,” as the Pew Research Center report notes.

Nearly a quarter of all foreign-born U.S. residents are illegally present, accounting for roughly 3.5 percent of the total U.S. population.

President Donald Trump has promised to not only build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, but also begin deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the past and those that have illegally re-entered.

Of the estimated 11.1 million illegal immigrants residing in the U.S., some 8 million are eligible for deportation under Trump’s prioritized deportation plan, as Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.