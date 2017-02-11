SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A woman flying into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Vietnam was caught carrying raw animal brains and other animal body parts in her luggage.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized 22 pounds of illegal animal parts, including brains, hearts, heads, tongues, feet, and other body parts from pigs, chickens, and cows, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“These kinds of meat products are potential carriers for harmful diseases that could result in devastating effects on our agricultural industry,” said Cleatus Hunt Jr., port director for Dallas U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials found the meat when the woman provided a “negative customs declaration,” but was referred to have her baggage examined, WFAA reported.

The animal parts were destroyed using steam sterilization, officials said.

The woman, whose name was not released, is a permanent resident of the United States, NBC DFW reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it seizes about 4,638 prohibited animal products per day.