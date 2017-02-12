Mexico Blames Removal of Convicted Felon on ‘New Reality’ in U.S.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mexican authorities are using the deportation of a woman in Arizona as a platform to promote their consular services pointing to a “new reality” with “severe applications of migration control.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and deported Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, who had a standing deportation order. The woman was arrested late last week when she went to the ICE office for her yearly check-in.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In their statement, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry did not mention that Garcia de Rayos, while non-violent, had been convicted in 2009 on the felony charge of impersonation for having used someone else’s identifying information to work illegally in the country. According to various news articles, the woman was originally arrested in 2008 during a workplace raid. In 2013, federal authorities issued a removal order and the woman was granted supervised release until authorities were able to deport her.

While everyday Mexico receives hundreds of deported individuals and the case of Garcia Rayos is considered common, the Mexican government issued a statement on Garcia Rayos’ case claiming that the case showed a “new reality” in the United States.

The Mexican government is further advising any migrants in the U.S. to get close to the 50 consular offices in the country, as they foresee further toughening of immigration enforcement. The Mexican government further state that they expect possible violations of constitutional rights or other violations in those immigration measures.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.