Smugglers Use Children to Hide $500K Worth of Cocaine, Says Texas Sheriff

A Texas deputy sheriff discovered 5 kilos of cocaine hidden under the child safety seats of two small children during a traffic stop in Central Texas.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Corenek reported that one of his deputies, Sergeant Randy Thumann, along with his K-9 partner Lobos, found the drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 10, near the 663 mile marker.

Sgt. Thumann became suspicious of the driver after questions about the mans travel plans did not add up, Korenek said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. The driver became increasingly nervous during the questioning and Thumann asked for permission to search the Dodge Charger.

A search of the vehicle revealed packages of cocaine allegedly hidden inside the rear seats. The seats were occupied by two small children strapped into baby seats, the sheriff said.

Sheriff’s office officials estimated the value of the 5 kilos of cocaine to be about $500,000. The sheriff’s office seized the drugs and the vehicle.

Victor Menses, 21, a resident of Del Rio, Texas, was arrested for alleged felony drug possession. Menses was transported to the Beck Justice Center in La Grange for processing.

Thumann was assisted in the arrest by Fayette County Interdiction Unit Investigator David Smith.

Sgt. Thumann regularly makes drug busts along this major drug trafficking corridor. In November 2016, Breitbart Texas reported Thuman busted a driver with 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. The drugs, estimated to be worth about $1 million, were hidden in multiple fire extinguishers.

Lieutenant David Beyer told Breitbart Texas during an interview in July that Thumann and Lobos are very good at what they do. “So much so,” Beyer added, “that some traffickers try to find ways around the county to avoid their watchful eye.”

Just a day after the in-person interview, the duo seized $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine, as reported by Breitbart Texas. This followed a $1.6 million seizure made by the deputy and his K-9 partner on July 12.

