Border Patrol Agents Arrest Previously Deported Killer

Border Patrol agents in southern California have arrested a previously deported, aggravated felon who had been convicted of homicide but has not served his sentence.

The agents detected two men walking along the International Border fence near Calexico, California. After they had detained the suspects, the agents determined they were illegal aliens who had no lawful right to be present in the United States. They arrested the men and transported them to the El Centro Border Patrol Station for processing. The El Centro Station has four border patrol stations and is responsible for surveying and protecting 70 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.

When they reached the station and conducted background checks on the two men, the search revealed that one of them was 56-year-old Humberto Vasquez-Alonso. Alonso is a Guatemalan national previously convicted of felony homicide in 2003. A court sentenced him to a 12-year prison term.

“This arrest of a convicted felon, demonstrates the importance of the mission of the Border Patrol,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “The hard work and dedication of our agents is a shield for our communities against a threat like this.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute Vasquez-Alonso for the crime of re-entry after removal as a convicted felon.

Although agents discovered the Guatemalan national as part of routine border patrol prevention, detection, and apprehension duties; television, print, and online media have recently been ablaze with reports of immigration officials’ roundup of criminal illegal aliens. Open borders advocates and complicit news organizations have used the routine operations to advance their agenda with messages of misinformation and fear. They have painted pictures of sweeping raids and government retaliation under the new presidential administration. These arrests; however, are part of routine U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations to protect the public from criminal foreign nationals.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, ICE agents targeted illegal aliens in Operation Cross Check in May 2015 because they had felony convictions. Officials arrested 2,059 criminal aliens, and 1,000 of them had felony convictions for voluntary manslaughter, child pornography, robbery, sexual assault, and kidnapping. Fifty-eight of those apprehended were known gang members, and 89 were convicted sex offenders.

A roundup in December netted 71 criminal illegal aliens. These criminals had convictions for drug trafficking, burglary, fraud, driving under the influence, weapons violations, and domestic violence.

Another national operation in September put 36 more criminal aliens in jail. An operation called Operation Safe Nation and Operation No Safe Haven III apprehended 17 illegal immigrants who were thought to pose a public safety threat. Officials in foreign countries issued warrants for 19 individuals arrested during the operation for suspension of committing human rights violations.

Officials with the University of Texas Immigration Clinic in Austin, Texas, has used recent ICE operations in the city to spread their political messages and cause panic. One of the operators of the clinic, Denise Gillman, told the Austin American-Statesman that there has been an increase in activity by ICE officials. She added, “there’s a much bigger presence than the one that’s been acknowledged by ICE.” She also was reported to say, “they’re making their presence known, driving around immigrant neighborhoods.” Officials in the democratic city like Councilman Gregorio Casar has made Facebook posts that state: “I believe ICE is out in public arresting people in order to retaliate against our community for standing up for our values against people like Abbott and Trump.”

Open borders advocates have continued their fake news campaign against ICE, but generating panic places communities and law enforcement officers in unnecessary danger, say ICE officials.