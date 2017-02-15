Cartel Smugglers Catapult Drugs into Arizona

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mexican cartel smugglers used a makeshift catapult to launch drug bundles over the border fence near Douglas, Arizona.

Last week, agents patrolling the area east of the Douglas Port of Entry saw several people on the Mexican side of the fence who ran away as soon as the Border Patrol agents approached. When the agents arrived, they found a catapult system attached to the south side of the fence.

On the U.S. side of the border, the agents found two marijuana bundles with an approximate weight of 47 pounds. Authorities were able to cut down the catapult from the U.S. side and contacted Mexican authorities, who later seized the catapult. The suspected smugglers were able to elude capture.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.