GRAPHIC: Cartel Incinerates Rivals in Mexican Border State

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas — As Mexican drug cartels continue to fight for control of this city, authorities are now investigating another gruesome execution where various suspected cartel members were murdered and set on fire inside a car.

The gruesome discovery was made by Tamaulipas State authorities on Sunday afternoon after emergency services personnel responded to a rural area called Las Norias, near the Esfuerzo Popular neighborhood. Authorities were responding to a call about a torched car.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Inside the burned-out vehicle, investigators found human remains. Next to the vehicle, the cartel gunman left a poster with a threatening message where a group called La Barredora or the “sweeper” took credit for the murders. It remains unclear which cartel the group is associated with.

As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, Ciudad Victoria has been ground zero for an ongoing turf war between rival the factions of Los Zetas. The violence between two rival factions has led to regular kidnappings, murders, shootouts, and gory executions. While the fighting appears to have started in Ciudad Victoria, it has since spread to the Tamaulipas border city of Nuevo Laredo and the neighboring states of Nuevo Leon and Coahuila.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “M.A. Navarro” from Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.