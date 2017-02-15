No Charges for Hijab Hate Hoax, Says Prosecutor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Muslim University of Michigan student will not be charged with a felony after she faked a hate crime attack alleging that a white man threatened to light her hijab on fire.

Washtenaw County Chief Deputy Assistant Prosecutor Steve Hiller told Michigan Live that the woman would not be charged with falsifying a police report.

Back in December 2016, police determined that the Michigan student had faked the hate crime attack after Ann Arbor police investigators and university officials interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage.

“Detectives reviewed hours of surveillance video,” Detective Lt. Matthew Lige told Michigan Live at the time. “We could not find her on any video. They just weren’t there.”

The Muslim woman originally claimed that she was walking on campus when a white man approached her and threatened to light her hijab on fire if she did not remove it. The woman said the man brandished the lighter that he was going to use. She claimed she removed her hijab and the man fled on foot.

The woman reported the fake hate crime attack following President Donald Trump’s victory against Hillary Clinton.

In a similar hate hoax case, a New York City Muslim woman claimed that she was attacked by a group of Trump supporters while in the subway, an incident that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said did not occur, as Breitbart Texas reported.

