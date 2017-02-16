Cartel Robberies Continue Along Mexican Border State Highways

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

SAN FERNANDO, Tamaulipas — Heavily armed criminals continue robbing and kidnapping unsuspecting motorists that travel along the state highways that connect the border region with the rest of the country. In one of the most recent cases, a group of gunmen attacked a married couple near this city.

The attack and kidnapping took place last week when a couple had been riding in a Dodge Caravan from the Mexican State of San Luis Potosi to the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas. According to the complaint that the wife gave authorities, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. the couple was crossing an area known as Las Norias in the municipality of San Fernando.

In the woman’s account of events, she claimed that the gunmen ordered them to stop. Acting out of fear, her husband tried to speed off; however the gunmen fired at their tires. The husband lost control of the vehicle, going off the road and crashing into a local shop. The woman appears to have passed out during the crash, while the gunmen went toward her husband and took him at gunpoint.

This kidnapping marks the third case of disappearances that have been officially recorded by authorities in the areas around San Fernando.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Matamoros, Tamaulipas.