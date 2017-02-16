DREAMer Arrested As ‘Self-Admitted Gang Member’, Says ICE

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant covered by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after they said the man is a “self-admitted gang member.”

Daniel Ramirez Medina of Mexico, 23, was arrested by Seattle ICE agents at his father’s home. Medina qualified and obtained a temporary work permit under Obama’s DACA program since he was brought to the country illegally as a child.

Despite initial mainstream media reports that Medina’s arrest by ICE may have meant that President Donald Trump had subjected DACA recipients to deportation, ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson said Medina was singled out for his alleged “gang member” involvement, according to Reuters.

“ICE officers took Mr. Ramirez into custody based on his admitted gang affiliation and risk to public safety,” Richeson said.

Medina’s attorney, Ethan Dettmer, said the illegal immigrant denies the gang accusation, blaming ICE for his client’s admission to the charge.

“While in custody, he was repeatedly pressured by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to falsely admit affiliation,” Dettmer told Reuters. “The statement issued tonight by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not accurate.”

Medina is the reportedly the first DACA recipient to be detained by ICE and now open borders groups are demanding his release.

“Daniel must be given his freedom, now,” said United We Dream Advocacy Director Greisa Martinez in the Washington Times. “Under Trump’s America, no one is safe. Donald Trump and Republicans must say in no uncertain terms that DACA recipients are safe.”

