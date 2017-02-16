FBI, IRS Raid Texas Democrat State Senator’s Law Office

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Agents with the FBI and the IRS raided the private law practice of Texas State Senator Carlos Uresti (D-San Antonio) on Thursday morning.

The raid comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the senator’s practice by the FBI and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service. The two agencies would only confirm they were “lawfully conducting law enforcement activity at the office,” KSAT ABC12 reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Democrat state senator represents Senate District 19 that covers part of San Antonio. Sen. Uresti responded to media inquiries with the following statement:

Today, FBI agents are in my office, reviewing our documents as part of their broad investigation of the Four Winds matter. I have instructed my staff to fully cooperate with the federal investigators. I will help them in whatever way I can. I am now at the Capitol conducting the people’s business, working hard to achieve a good budget for the people of Texas through my continued service on the Senate Finance Committee, and to find solutions for the foster children of Texas, as the Vice-Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. Likewise, I continue to work diligently to solve problems on the Veterans Affairs and Border Security Committees. As always, I remain committed to serve my constituents.

The Four Winds matter referred to by the senators is an ongoing investigation into FourWinds Logistics, a frac sand trading company, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The company filed bankruptcy in 2015 and investigators have alleged they were defrauded. According to a previous report by the San Antonio paper, investors claimed their money was wasted by the CEO on personal expenses, expensive gifts, exotic car rentals, and a “wild lifestyle.” Three of the company’s officials have been charged in the fraud scheme and pleaded guilty. They are currently awaiting sentencing.

Senator Uresti was allegedly involved in recruiting investors into the company. Uresti allegedly received a $27,000 commission for a $900,000 investment he helped bring to FourWinds. The investor, Denise Cantu of Harlingen, Texas, was one of the senator’s legal clients. He reportedly helped the woman win a personal-injury lawsuit cased involving the death of two of her children. She is reported to have lost most of her money in the investment.

FBI spokesperson Michelle Lee told the San Antonio newspaper they had not made any additional arrests in connection with today’s investigative activity.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.