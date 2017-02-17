FAKE NEWS: Media Lying to Public on ICE Arrests

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are continuing to defend themselves against the national media which continues to mischaracterize the role and intent of the round-up of criminal aliens.

Media reports have called the Operation Cross Check arrests of criminal aliens a mean-spirited effort by ICE officials and the Trump Administration, despite the fact that this operation has been carried out in the past. More than 2,000 criminal aliens were rounded up in March 2015, Breitbart Texas reported at the time. The nearly 700 arrests in last week’s operation pales in comparison, yet the mainstream media appears to have lost total perspective in its attacks on the men and women tasked to protect our nation from these criminals.

When ICE agents arrested Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old Mexican national, media outlets quickly jumped on his DACA status granted by the Obama Administration. Outlets failed to report Medina was targeted because of his alleged “gang member” status, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Daniel must be given his freedom, now,” said United We Dream Advocacy Director Greisa Martinez in the Washington Times. “Under Trump’s America, no one is safe. Donald Trump and Republicans must say in no uncertain terms that DACA recipients are safe.”

Being a gang member is a DACA-disqualifying activity.

ICE officials tweeted a reference to an April 2012 Operation Cross Check where more than 3,100 criminal aliens were arrested.

“As part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) ongoing commitment to prioritizing the removal of criminal aliens and egregious immigration law violators, the agency announced today the results of a six-day national ‘Cross Check’ enforcement operation-which led to the arrest of more than 3,100 convicted criminal aliens, immigration fugitives and immigration violators,” ICE officials wrote in a press 2012 press release.

#TBT April 2012: ICE arrests more than 3,100 convicted criminal aliens & immigration fugitives in nationwide ophttps://t.co/Khqlk6WGBq pic.twitter.com/t0unWHpe8J — ICE (@ICEgov) February 16, 2017

ICE immigration officers carried out a routine, targeted operation aimed at taking dangerous criminal aliens off the streets. The operation resulted in the arrest of nearly 700 criminal aliens. “ICE conducts these kind of targeted enforcement operations regularly and has for many years,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “The focus of these enforcement operations is consistent with the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE’s Fugitive Operations teams on a daily basis.”

This operation was planned well in advance of the Trump Administration taking office. It is a regularly scheduled targeted operation. Despite this, media outlets have questioned the intent of the operation and even gone as far as calling it retaliation for immigration protests. U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) questioned ICE’s intent stating, “I am asking ICE to clarify whether these individuals are in fact dangerous, violent threats to our communities, and not people who are here peacefully raising families and contributing to our state. I will continue to monitor this situation.”

The Austin American-Statesman added fuel to the fires of speculation when it reported a fake news Facebook post by Austin City Councilman Greg Casar. “I believe ICE is out in public arresting people in order to retaliate against our community for standing up for our values against people like Abbott and Trump,” Councilman Casar posted on Facebook. “Trump and his allies will do everything they can to divide Americans, invoke fear in vulnerable neighborhoods, and demonize an entire community of people.”

ICE firmly responded to these types of statements by officials and media, calling them “false, Dangerous, and irresponsible.”

The agency following that up with two additional tweets saying, “These reports create mass panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger,” and “Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support.”

These reports create mass panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. — ICE (@ICEgov) February 16, 2017

Any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support. — ICE (@ICEgov) February 16, 2017

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.