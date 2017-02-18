Arrested DACA Migrant has Gang Relations, Say DOJ Court Records

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in court filings that a detained illegal immigrant covered by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has previous gang relations.

Daniel Ramirez Medina of Mexico, 23, was arrested by Seattle ICE agents at his father’s home. Medina qualified and obtained a temporary work permit under Obama’s DACA program after he was brought to the country illegally as a child.

Despite initial mainstream media reports that Medina’s arrest by ICE may have meant that President Donald Trump had subjected DACA recipients to deportation. However, ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson said Medina was singled out for his alleged “gang member” involvement, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Now, the DOJ is confirming what ICE has said about Medina, noting in their court filings that the illegal immigrant “stated ‘no, not no more,’ when asked if he is or has been involved with any gang activity,” according to a report by the Associated Press.

The court document states that Medina arrived in the country at seven-years-old with his father. Recently, the document states, Medina was asked about a “gang tattoo” on his body, in which he mentioned to having prior relations with gangs.

Medina allegedly told authorities at the time that he had relations with “the Surenos gang in California, fled the state to escape gangs and also hung out with gang members in Washington State,” the Associated Press wrote.

But, Medina’s lawyer Mark Rosenbaum continues to deny the gang allegations.

“It is a blatant falsehood that defames this young man, I suppose, to justify what was a mistake at the beginning,” Rosenbaum told the Associated Press.

