Mexican Border State Cops Allegedly Beat Innocent Kidnapping Suspect

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Mexican authorities are investigating some members of the Fuerza Coahuila police unit in connection with the beating of an apparently innocent man during a kidnapping investigation.

The allegations were brought forward this week by the wife of Tomas Puente Castillon, who claimed that her husband was beaten and held for hours by members of the Fuerza Coahuila police force, information provided to Breitbart Texas by Coahuila state officials revealed.

The Fuerza Coahuila police officers arrived at Puente’s home in the Roma neighborhood after learning about kidnappers hold a victim for ransom. Preliminary information points to the police officers trying to force Puente to confess and to reveal information about the kidnapping. Reports described Puente as a local radiologist with no apparent ties to organized crime.

In January, state prosecutors arrested a member of the elite cartel hunting police unit called GATES, Coahuila’s Zocalo newspaper reported. Officials identified the police officer as Marco Antonio Medina Gandara. State prosecutors arrested the officer in connection with the kidnapping of Victor Manuel Guajardo Rivas in 2013. During that kidnapping, authorities raided Guajardo’s home and took the man. The victim was never heard from again. Authorities have previously arrested another GATES member called Juan Jose “El Ala” Martinez Salas in connection with that kidnapping and others.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Piedras Negras, Coahuila.