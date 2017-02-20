Armed Trump Supporters Attend Texas March for Refugees

Pro-refugee marchers of the ACLU, the local United Nations Association, and other open border groups were countered by armed, Second Amendment advocate Trump supporters at a demonstration in Dallas during the weekend.

Marchers chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here,” reported The Dallas Morning News. There were approximately 1,700 people at the rally, the local newspaper reported.

An imam was said to have told the group, “We will continue to live without fear. We will not allow cities to be bullied by [people] who don’t understand the Constitution.”

The march through the streets of Dallas was a gathering of not only those who spoke out against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and the recent ICE raids, but supporters of his policies.The Morning News reported that a wife of a legal immigrant, Brooke Wang of nearby Plano, Texas, said she was there to show support for the president. “We are just for legal immigration … We want people to come here legally.” Wang’s husband is a legal permanent resident who emigrated from China. She sported a “2016 Trump for President” t-shirt and was carrying an assault weapon.

Wang and others at the march took the opportunity to not only support the president and his immigration policies, but to exercise their constitutional right to carry arms.

The march in Dallas followed protests at schools in the city, and in Austin, Texas, and the #DayWithoutImmigrants.

As reported by Breitbart Texas’ Bob Price:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are continuing to defend themselves against the national media which continues to mischaracterize the role and intent of the round-up of criminal aliens. Media reports have called the Operation Cross Check arrests of criminal aliens a mean-spirited effort by ICE officials and the Trump Administration, despite the fact that this operation has been carried out in the past. More than 2,000 criminal aliens were rounded up in March 2015, Breitbart Texas reported at the time. The nearly 700 arrests in last week’s operation pales in comparison, yet the mainstream media appears to have lost total perspective in its attacks on the men and women tasked to protect our nation from these criminals.

As reported by Breitbart News, the #DayWithoutImmigrants was “a political dud;” however, some who decided to skip work, including those who did not show up in order to protest were fired.

