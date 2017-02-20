Cartel Radio Network Found near Texas Border

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Authorities in this border city have seized two radio repeaters used by Los Zetas cartel as part of an underground communication network.

Over various days, members of the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office and Fuerza Coahuila had been carrying out an intelligence operation aimed at tracking down the illicit communication network, Coahuila’s Secretary of State Victor Zamorano revealed in a prepared statement. The network was used by members of organized crime to remain in constant communication and relay the position of law enforcement forces.

The two radio repeaters and other equipment were found by police in various houses throughout the city. Authorities did not release the exact addresses, claiming they are currently investigating the homeowners for criminal ties.

As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, the border state of Coahuila has a long history of being under the control of Los Zetas and most recently under the faction called Cartel Del Noreste. For more than a year, the CDN and other Los Zetas factions such as Vieja Escuela Zetas (CDZ) or “Grupo Bravo” have been waging a fierce war for control of lucrative drug trafficking routes in various parts of Mexico including Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon and Coahuila.

As part of their regular operations, Mexican drug cartels use radio communication networks to maintain control of their areas. As Breitbart Texas has reported, in the border city of Reynosa, the Gulf Cartel has been using a radio communication network and video surveillance systems.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Piedras Negras, Coahuila.