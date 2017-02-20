DHS Authorizes Hiring 10K Immigration Officers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John F. Kelly authorized the hiring of an additional 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and enforcement officers. The move by DHS delivers on a promise made by President Donald Trump to increase enforcement–particularly in removing criminal aliens inside the borders of the U.S.

Secretary Kelly ordered the director of ICE to immediately begin the process of hiring 10,000 to effectively enforce the immigration laws in the interior regions of the U.S., according to a DHS memo obtained by Breitbart Texas. In addition, Kelly authorized the agency to hire additional operational and mission support staff, along with legal staff.

Kelly said the memo implements the Executive Order, “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States,” issued by President Trump on January 25.

ICE agents and enforcement officers were used earlier this month to conduct a targeted roundup of criminal aliens in metropolitan areas across the country. Agents and officers arrested more than 600 criminal aliens in 11 states, Breitbart Texas reported. The operation spawned a rash of “fake news” reports, tweets, and other social media comments that sparked unnecessary fear among immigrants not in the sights of the targeted operation.

“I believe ICE is out in public arresting people in order to retaliate against our community for standing up for our values against people like Abbott and Trump,” Austin City Councilman Casar posted on Facebook. “Trump and his allies will do everything they can to divide Americans, invoke fear in vulnerable neighborhoods, and demonize an entire community of people.”

“Of those [680 aliens] arrested, approximately 75 percent were criminal aliens, convicted of crimes including, but not limited to, homicide, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault of a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, indecent liberties with a minor, drug trafficking, battery, assault, DUI and weapons charges,” Secretary Kelly wrote in a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas.

ICE enforcement officers routinely execute targeted enforcement operations to remove violent criminal aliens from the country. The additional 10,000 agents and officers will allow the DHS to more efficiently carry out its mission of enforcing immigration laws in the interior of the country.

Some of the operations conducted in the past include (according to DHS statistics):

February 2017 – Fugitive enforcement operations began Monday, Feb. 6 in the Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York and San Antonio areas of responsibility, which resulted in more than 680 arrests of convicted criminal aliens and other immigration enforcement priorities;

March 2015 – National Cross Check operation that led to 2,059 arrests nationwide;

August 2013 – National fugitive enforcement operation resulting in 1,660 arrests including 1,517 convicted criminals;

April 2012 – National Cross Check operation that resulted in more than 3,100 arrests;

September 2011 – National Cross Check operation leading to the arrest of more than 2,900 convicted criminal aliens;

June 2011 – National Cross Check operation that resulted in more than 2,400 arrests across all 50 states.

The memorandum from Secretary Kelly is effective immediately.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.