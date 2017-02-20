Phoenix Refuses Sanctuary City Status

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The City of Phoenix has declined the adoption of a sanctuary policy.

The Phoenix City Council turned down a plan to become a sanctuary city, citing that the state’s 2010 immigration law, SB1070, which bans any jurisdiction from providing a safe haven to illegal aliens, as the Associated Press reported.

Phoenix’s Democrat Mayor Greg Stanton made the motion to deny the City from becoming a sanctuary jurisdiction, citing the 2010 immigration law, but then denounced President Donald Trump’s efforts of deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

“We cannot allow this to continue to happen,” Phoenix resident Maria Castro said told the City Council, also noting that her mother is an illegal immigrant. “Deportations are happening every day. You are leaving orphans at home every single day.”

Others, though, took issue with illegal immigration.

“We must be living in the ‘Twilight Zone,’” Tim Rafferty said. “This is the United States of America, we were built on laws. This isn’t about being mean or being hateful. This is our immigration law.”

A wide range of residents spoke before the city council, with sanctuary supporters invoking the detainment of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an illegal alien in Phoenix, who was deported to Mexico.

Garcia de Rayos had been living in the U.S. illegally since she was 14 and is married to another migrant. In 2008, she was detained by ICE after she found to be illegally using a Social Security number to work at a theme park.

In 2013, a judge ordered her to return home to Mexico, but she instead was required to periodically meet with immigration officials due to lax enforcement policies under former President Obama. Now, Garcia de Rayos’ deportation is routinely used by the open borders lobby to advocate in favor of illegal immigration, as Breitbart News reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.