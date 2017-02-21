Border Patrol Agents Arrest 5th Sex Offender in California

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender in southern California. He is the fifth, previously deported sex offender busted after crossing the border illegally in this sector since the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Agents working an isolated area near Mount Signal observed a man running north from the International Border. Agents caught up with the suspected illegal immigrant and confirmed he had just crossed, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The agents transported the suspect to the El Centro Station for processing. During a routine identification check, agents discovered the 42-year-old Mexican national is a previously deported sex offender. The State of California convicted the man for Lewdness Acts with a Minor under 16. The court sentenced the criminal alien to 20 months in prison. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials deported the man following his prison term.

The Department of Justice will now prosecute the Mexican national for Reentry After Removal as a convicted sex offender.

“The vigilant work of our agents in the El Centro Sector has led to the successful removal of a sexual predator,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said in a written statement. “We’re sending a clear message to those who have committed serious crimes in the United States and are seeking to illegally enter, that we will vigorously pursue criminal prosecution.”

Four other previously deported sex offenders have been arrested by Border Patrol agents in this sector alone over the past four months, Breitbart Texas reported earlier this month. Other sectors have also been reported the continuing arrests of previously deported sex offenders — illustrating the need to control our nation’s southern border with Mexico more efficiently.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.