Nearly 1M Illegal Aliens Ordered Deported Still Free

Almost one million illegal aliens living in the U.S. who have been ordered deported remain free.

In total, 680 illegal aliens were detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in the last week, a fraction compared to the some 950,062 with deportation orders yet to be detained, according to figures from the Washington Examiner.

ICE Director Thomas Homan told the Examiner that “As of May 21, 2016, there were 950,062 aliens with final orders of removal on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) national docket. Of those aliens, 939,056 were on ICE’s non-detained docket and 11,006 were on ICE’s detained docket.”

As Breitbart Texas reported, some of those 680 illegal immigrants arrested and detained are MS-13 gang members, child sex offenders, rapists and drug traffickers.

To achieve this overwhelming task, DHS is authorizing the hiring of 10,000 new immigration officers, as Breitbart Texas reported.

DHS Secretary John Kelly ordered Homan to immediately begin hiring new ICE agents, operational and mission staff, and legal experts.

