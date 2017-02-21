Poll: Trump Holds 81 Percent Approval Among Texas GOP

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A poll conducted in the Lone Star State reveals that President Donald Trump has an 81 percent approval rating by Republicans. Only 10 percent said they disapprove of his performance.

Eight percent of the Texas pachyderms responded they were neutral on the subject of the president’s performance, and one percent of those polled responded “Don’t know.”

Vice President Mike Pence had a 79 percent approval rating in the poll. When asked about their “opinion” of the vice president, only eight percent of Republicans said they disapproved, nine were neutral and five percent identified with the response “Don’t know.”

Not unsurprisingly, Democrats were mostly critical of the president and 83 percent responded they “Disapprove” when rating Donald Trump as president. Eight percent of Democrats polled said they “Approve” of the job he has done as president, and seven percent were “Neutral” on the subject. Three percent responded they did not know how to rate his performance.

Thirty-nine percent of those who characterized themselves as “Independents” responded they approve of the job the president is doing. Thirty-six of those said they disapproved, 18 percent were neutral, and seven percent of independent voters said they did not know how to rate him.

Overall, President Trump had a 46 percent approval rating on his performance as president and a 44 percent disapproval rate among Texans. Eight percent were neutral, and three percent said they did not know how to rate the president.

The poll released on Monday was conducted by the Texas Tribune and the University of Texas.

The Texas Tribune reported that Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin who served as co-director of the poll told them, “He looks good.” He added, “Republicans as a group were tentative in their embrace of Donald Trump during the election campaign. They are hugging him now. His favorability rating among Texas Republicans increased 21 points between October and February.”

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.