NYC Gave Sanctuary to Illegal Immigrant MS-13 Gang Member, Feds Say

Federal immigration officials have arrested an illegal immigrant who is a member of the MS-13 gang after New York City officials released the man despite orders to hold him in detention.

Estivan Rafael Marques Velasquez is a “self-admitted” member of the MS-13 criminal syndicate, but was released by New York police on February 16 after serving time for disorderly conduct.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a news release that the agency had sent a detainer asking that local authorities hold Marques Velasquez until he could be properly turned over for deportation.

New York City officials released Marques Velasquez nonetheless, but ICE arrested and detained the gang member shortly after in Queens.

“This man is by his own admission a member of a violent street gang and he was released back into the community,” New York Field Office Director Thomas Decker said in a statement.

Decker also pleaded with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to change the current sanctuary city policy, which seeks to shield criminal illegal immigrants from federal law.

“ICE continues to welcome changes to the city’s current policy which is creating a potentially unsafe environment for its residents,” Decker said. “ICE remains steadfast in solidifying its relationship with local law enforcement in the interest of public safety and national security.”

Marques Velasquez was ordered for removal back in 2015 and will now be facing deportation by ICE.

As Breitbart Texas reported, there are nearly 1 million illegal immigrants still in the U.S. who have been ordered for removal by an immigration court, but have not yet been detained by ICE.

