FBI: Texan Tried to Take Kidnapped Child to Iraq via Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A Texas man with relatives in Iraq has been arrested in connection with the parental kidnapping of his child. The man had managed to take the child to Mexico City where he had been trying to get an Iraqi passport.

On Monday morning, federal agents took 36-year-old Ismail Khaleel al Gebory before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Milroy, who formally notified him of his charges and ordered that he be held by the U.S. Marshal’s Service pending a detention hearing at a later date. During the hearing, al Gebory was provided with a court-appointed attorney.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities arrested al Gebory on February 24 in Mexico City based on a criminal complaint filed by the FBI in Brownsville, Texas. The criminal complaint revealed that the child’s mother had sole custody and al Gebory would travel from his home in San Antonio to Brownsville for his regular visitations. During one of the visits on February 17, al Gebory took the child and did not return. The mother contacted authorities and told them that al Gebory had relatives in Iraq.

The FBI, the U.S. Department of State, and Brownsville Police were able to locate the child in Mexico City; the child has since been returned to the mother.

