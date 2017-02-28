ICE Arrests Thrice Deported Dominican in Sanctuary NYC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested a thrice deported criminal alien after NYPD officials released the Dominican national from jail. The man has a criminal history that includes “several felony and misdemeanor charges.”

NYPD officials released Hector Suarez, 44, on bail in December, despite an immigration detainer being in place. Suarez appeared in a New York County Criminal Court and was given bail. He appeared before the judge on a misdemeanor charge. However, his criminal history includes convictions on drug possession and attempted assault, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

“This is the case of another criminal alien, a felon, who was released back into the streets. Politics and rhetoric are not what keep the people of this great city safe,” New York ERO Field Office Director Thomas R. Decker said in a written statement. “ICE is committed to maintaining and strengthening its relationship with local law enforcement. We also welcome changes to the city’s present detainer policies in the interest of public safety and national security.”

ERO officers arrested Suarez on February 21 in New York City. He appeared before a federal judge on a felony charge of illegal re-entry after removal subsequent to the commission and conviction for an aggravated felony offense.

In addition to his New York criminal history, the Dominican national’s immigration history includes his initial removal from the U.S. in November 2002. “In March 2003, Suarez was encountered in Texas and was served with a Notice of Intent /Decision to Reinstate Prior Order,” ICE officials wrote. “He was criminally charged and pleaded guilty to the violation of Title 8 United States Code 1326(a) and (b)(2) in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. In April 2004, Suarez was removed to the Dominican Republic for a second time. In August 2006, Suarez was again encountered in the United States, but this time in New York, where he was served with a Notice of Intent /Decision to Reinstate Prior Order. On Sept. 16, 2009, he was removed to the Dominican Republic for a third time.”

A NYPD union boss blasted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio over his sanctuary city policies on a Sunday radio show, Breitbart Texas reported. “We can’t ignore people who commit crimes and facilitate an atmosphere of harboring them because we want to get votes in an election year. It’s just terrible to do that,” NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins was reported by the New York Daily News to say on Sunday. “If you’re arrested, you commit a misdemeanor, you commit felonies – why are we going to tolerate this?”

The Democrat mayor vowed after President Donald Trump was elected in November that he would keep existing sanctuary policies, reported Breitbart Texas. This comes despite the Obama Administration’s Justice Department certifying the nation’s largest city as a sanctuary jurisdiction in 2016. The city stands to lose millions in federal law enforcement grant money, Breitbart Texas reported. The city could also be forced to repay more than $60 million in previously received law enforcement grants.

Referring to Mayor de Blasio, Mullins continued, “If a member of law enforcement is killed or a member of the public is killed, well that public official that plays this game or that members of law enforcement that play this game, they better be prepared to answer for that. And this will no doubt some time along the line happen, because we’re seen it happen across the country.”

