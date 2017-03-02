MS-13 Gang Members Indicted for NY Teen Murders

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A number of MS-13 Gang members, some of which are illegal immigrants, were indicted in federal court for their involvement in the slayings of two New York teenagers.

Some 13 MS-13 gang members, 10 being illegal immigrants, were indicted for murder charges against Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, as well as five other individuals who were allegedly murdered by the criminal organization, according to NBC New York.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, Mickens’ body was found brutally beaten in a tree-lined area of the crime-ridden region of Brentwood. Just a day later, her lifelong best friend Cuevas was found beaten and killed in a wooded area in the same area.

New York Attorney Robert Capers said the MS-13 gang members noticed the two teenage girls while they were looking for rival gang members to spar with. The gang members had previously known Cuevas from a past altercation and called their gang leader for approval to kill the girls.

Capers told the media that the two girls were killed from MS-13 gang members “swinging baseball bats and machetes” at them, pointing out that both were running for their lives.

Alexi Saenz, 22, Enrique Portillo, 19, and Selvin Chavez, 19, as well as two other MS-13 members are accused specifically with the girls’ deaths.

The bodies of Oscar Acosta, 19, Miguel Garcia-Moran, 15, and Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18, were also found in the same period as the two teenage girls.

All victims were students at Brentwood High School.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.