Suspected Cartel Boss Who Burned Hundreds of Victims Killed

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas — While authorities and cartel gunmen have been fighting for days Reynosa, this border city has managed to avoid most of the recent violence. However during a recent gun battle, one of the most feared cartel leaders allegedly responsible for having incinerated hundreds of victims was killed.

Known only as “El Fily” or “Ciclon 40”, the burly man who was covered in tattoos has been singled out as one of the most bloodthirsty leaders within the Gulf Cartel. Citizen journalists and unofficial sources point to the feared criminal having been killed during a recent gun battle with authorities this week along the highway that leads to the area known as Playa Azul. El Fily was in charge of the areas including Camino Real, El Longoreño, El Ranchito and other rural communities leading to Playa Azul.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A series of photographs published by citizen journalists appear to show Fily’s bullet-riddled body after he apparently died in combat.

The photographs show the corpse wearing black clothing with a tactical vest. The man seemed to be clutching an AR-15 rifle and a semi-automatic pistol. Authorities have not released any official information that confirms or disproves the death of the man known as Fily.

Breitbart Texas previously reported about how the Gulf Cartel, through Fily, had incinerated countless bodies in the rural community known as La Bartolina. Breitbart Texas interviewed a former cartel hitman who confirmed that in the Bartolina, also known as La Cocina, the criminal organization would have incinerated about 500 victims reducing them only to ash. The case was covered-up by state authorities under the previous administration who claimed that forensic specialists were not able to tell if the remains found in shallow holes or in drums in the Bartolina were human or animal.

The incinerations would take place in barrels which were filled with fuel so the bodies could be consumed. Breitbart Texas published a video with strong images where alleged members of the Gulf Cartel kick a victim’s head while they prepared to incinerate.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Matamoros, Tamaulipas and Breitbart Texas’ Ildefonso Ortiz.