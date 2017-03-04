Illegal Alien Accused of Molesting Child in ‘Sanctuary’ Connecticut

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police charged an illegal alien from Guatemala with sexually molesting a three-year-old girl in the ‘sanctuary state’ of Connecticut.

Police arrested Douglas Hus-Flores, a 19-year-old Guatemalan national, and charged him with first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor. The mother found the toddler bleeding and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Lt. Tom Barcello told the Stamford Advocate the family took the girl to the hospital after she told her mother about the pain she was suffering. Doctors confirmed that the child’s injuries were due to a sexual molestation and assault.

“We got involved because it looked like something more than a medical call,” Barcello told the media.

Barcello said he believed hospital officials released the child. He confirmed that Hus-Flores and the child lived in the same residence at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Hus-Flores told investigators that he heard the child crying for her mother in the house, but noticed that her mother was not home. The illegal alien said he initially gave her yogurt to stop her from continuing to cry.

Then, Hus-Flores told police he took the child to watch cartoons on his lap. He admitted to sexually molesting her, telling police he “felt lonely and wanted to be with a woman,” officials stated.

Immigration officials place a detainer the Guatemalan man. He is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) sent a memo in February to law enforcement officials across the state demanding they refuse compliance with federal immigration officials in order to help shield illegal immigrants from federal immigration law, as Breitbart News reported.

Malloy insisted in the memo that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers not be treated as an official order or warrant for a suspected illegal immigrant’s detention.

Shortly after sending the memo, a previously deported criminal alien allegedly stabbed a woman in Bridgeport to death and kidnapped his six-year-old daughter. He also stabbed another woman at the same home, Breitbart Texas Associate Editor Bob Price reported. The man had earlier been contacted by police in a non-related protective order matter.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.