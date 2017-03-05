DOJ Indicts 7-Time Deported Criminal Alien for Illegal Re-Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A federal grand jury in El Paso, Texas, returned a felony indictment against a Mexican national who immigration officials deported on seven previous occasions. In addition to a laundry list of crimes, the man previously served more than one year in prison for illegal re-entry as a deported criminal.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Enforcement Security Taskforce (BEST) arrested Ervin Gonzalez, 33, on February 9 after he illegally crossed the border. The Mexican national reportedly took shelter at the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from the criminal complaint filed before this week’s indictment. Gonzalez’ criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence and false imprisonment of a minor family member.

Agents assigned to the BEST team received a tip that Gonzalez was residing at the shelter and confirmed his previously deported status on the Enforce Alien Removal Module. The agents learned that Gonzalez filed a Protective Order against his boyfriend, Mario Alberto De Avila and that De Avila is in jail awaiting charges of Forgery of a Financial Instrument. The agents also learned that Gonzalez had a hearing scheduled for February 9 at the El Paso County Courthouse. Agents staked out the courthouse and observed a person matching Gonzalez’ description approaching the courthouse.

The agents approached the man and identified themselves as Border Patrol agents. Gonzalez admitted he was illegally present in the U.S. The agents arrested him and transported him to the Homeland Security Investigations office in El Paso for processing.

After checking the Eagle system, agents learned of Gonzalez criminal and immigration history. That history includes a conviction in 2015 for illegal re-entry. The court convicted and sentenced him to spend one year, and one day, in prison. Federal officials also charged and convicted Gonzalez on a charge of Larceny from Mails. That sentence ran concurrently with the illegal re-entry sentence.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Removal Operations officers deported him on January 23, 2016. His prior deportations took place in January 2014, July 2013, July 2011, June 2011, May 2010, and June 2017.

Gonzalez’ prior criminal history includes a conviction in 2013 for False Imprisonment, a 2011 conviction for assault, a 2011 probation violation, a 2011 conviction for domestic violence, a 2011 conviction for false imprisonment, and a 2010 conviction of false imprisonment of a minor family member, court records stated.

If convicted on the new charge of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon, Gonzales faces a possible 10-year prison sentence. He remains in federal custody awaiting trial.

