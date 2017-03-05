Texas Girls Raped, 1 Killed by Illegal Alien Satanists

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that the two MS-13 gang member accused of raping two teenage girls and killing one of them in a satanic ritual are illegal aliens from El Salvador. The two laughed and waved at television cameras during their first court appearance last week.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over a period of several weeks, Diego Rivera, 18, and Miguel Alvarez-Flores, 18, allegedly kidnapped and raped at least two young girls, Breitbart Texas reported on Thursday. Following an incident where one of the girls “disrespected” a satanic shrine in the apartment of one of the men, Rivera and Alvarez-Flores took her to a road in southwest Houston where they shot and killed her; prosecutors told the court.

Breitbart Texas reached out to ICE officials who confirmed that both men, Salvadoran nationals, were illegally present in the U.S. Houston media outlets did not report on the immigration status of the two suspects.

Prosecutors told the judge of the 339th Criminal District Court the two men were members of the MS-13 gang. Alvarez-Flores is reported to be the leader of this Houston group.

Houston police officials have not released the identity of the 15-year-old girl that Rivera admitted to shooting one time in the face. The Jersey Village, Texas, mother of a 15-year-old girl, missing since January claims her daughter, Genesis Lizbeth Cornejo, is the victim, the Daily Mail reported.

The two MS-13 gang members from El Salvador held the surviving victim against her will, moving from one apartment to another while keeping her intoxicated with drugs and alcohol. She said the men held her down and tattooed the “Grim Reaper” along the entire length of her calf, prosecutors told the court.

Court records state a man going by the name “Flaco” sexually assaulted the 14-year-old victim.

As many as six MS-13 gang members lived in the apartment where the satanic rituals took place. Officials have not reported if more arrests are pending.

A SWAT team arrested the two gang members after a standoff on Monday. Officials did not disclose what led them to the location. The 14-year-old victim and another teenage girl were rescued and returned to their homes, the Daily Mail reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.