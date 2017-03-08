Illegal Immigrant Gets Two Years after Deputy’s Death

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant was sentenced to two years in prison before being deported after he ran from federal immigration agents, leading to the death of one Florida deputy.

Francisco Obbidio Portillo-Fuentes, 26, of El Salvador, was arrested after being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents in November.

Portillo-Fuentes ran from a Border Patrol truck upon being approached, making his way through the Florida 200, which had rush-hour traffic at the time, according to the Florida Times-Union.

One of the deputies trying to apprehend Portillo-Fuentes was Deputy Eric Oliver, who ran across the Florida 200, but was killed by oncoming traffic.

Now, Portillo-Fuentes will sit in a U.S. prison for two years where he will await deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Oliver’s family is reeling from the death of their loved one.

Oliver’s father, Douglas, told the immigration judge that Portillo-Fuentes had managed to “ruin my family,” by running from authorities, thus causing his son’s death on the Florida 200.

“Hopefully, he’ll learn a lesson,” Oliver said.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.