DREAMers Continue to Demand Protections from Trump DHS

Migrants covered by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) continue making demands to President Donald Trump.

A group of DACA recipients gathered for a press conference in Connecticut, home to some 8,500 DACA recipients, to express that they were “here today to let everyone know we’re not going back in the shadows,” as Connecticut Students for a Dream co-founder Camila Bortoletto told WNPR.

“It’s a different time, it’s a tough time,” Bortoletto said. “It’s definitely a scarier time than we’ve had in the past.”

Another DACA recipient, Eric Cruz Lopez, complained that some ‘DREAMers,’ as the mainstream media has dubbed them, are being deported under Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“DACA for a lot of undocumented immigrants meant relief, it meant protection, it meant something, it meant a win,” Lopez told the media. “But that doesn’t mean anything anymore, right? As we see DACA recipients being picked up, that two-year relief of deportation doesn’t mean anything to anybody anymore.”

Lopez is most likely referring to 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina, who was a DACA recipient that was most recently arrested by the Immigration and Customs Agency (ICE) agency after they said he is a “self-admitted gang member.”

As Breitbart Texas reported, the mainstream media covered Medina’s arrest as a plight for other DACA recipients, failing to point out his alleged gang relations across the West Coast.

Connecticut’s DACA recipients are now telling others to not apply for the program until after there is clarity on the issue from the Trump Administration.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.