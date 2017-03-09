GRAPHIC: Mexican Cartel Spreads ISIS-Like Beheading Video to Gain Border Turf near Texas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Narco-terrorism is thriving near Texas as one of the Mexican cartels controlling the U.S.-Mexico Border is resorting to ISIS-like beheading videos to intimidate rivals and to scare the civilian population into complete compliance. The cartel, Los Zetas, is fighting for control of lucrative border drug and illegal immigration corridors into Texas. Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive video of Los Zetas’ narco-terror which can be viewed in full on LiveLeak.

A video that was leaked to Breitbart Texas by our sources in Mexico this week shows the moment when two gunmen wearing masks stand behind a shirtless man and begin to interrogate him. The gunmen claim to be members of the Los Zetas and fire off a series of threats against other Los Zetas factions; including Cartel Del Noreste (CDN), Vieja Escuela Z, and others. You can see the entire video in the Darby-Ortiz LiveLeak Channel; warning–the content is extremely graphic in nature.

Roughly an hour after publication, LiveLeak removed the video despite having served as a reliable platform for those wishing to share graphic content strictly for non-journalistic purposes. Should any law enforcement or other officials wish to review the footage, feel free to contact Breitbart Texas.

In the video, the shirtless male kneels as he is interrogated. The victim says he is David Mandujano Montoya and had been sent to Ciudad Victoria to carry out crimes in order to spark fear.

Mandujano said he worked for Pancho Carreon, one of the leaders of the Vieja Escuela Z in the southern part of Tamaulipas. His group would receive help from the Gulf Cartel, Carteles Unidos, and others.

“This is a message from all of the Zetas in Ciudad Victoria,” one of the gunmen yells out. “To enter Tamaulipas and especially Ciudad Victoria, you need permission.”

The gunman further taunts Pancho Carreon, telling him to stop sending more people or they would meet a similar fate. The gunman claims that they do not tolerate extortion or kidnapping and those who do that are not Zetas.

“Victoria is Zeta territory, without CDG, CDN and other cartels,” the gunman says in the video as he asks the citizens to report on anyone who is carrying out kidnappings and extortions.

Immediately after, the second gunman pulls out a large silver meat cleaver and begins to cut the victim’s throat.

Soon after, the victim falls forward and the gunman uses the cleaver to hack away at his head. Once the gunmen sever the head, they place it on top of the victim’s back to begin removing the hands.

Brief, graphic footage of a second decapitation acquired at the same time by Breitbart Texas has been appended to the end of the video.

As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, Ciudad Victoria is one of the main battlefronts for a fierce turf war between various Los Zetas factions. Initially, the groups known as Vieja Escuela Z and Grupo Bravo had been fighting with the faction going by the name “Cartel Del Noreste” or CDN. Since then, Grupo Bravo and Vieja Escuela Z have severed ties–waging a multi-front war. The constant fighting has resulted in almost daily kidnappings, executions, drive-by shootings, and gun-battles.

Authorities have not commented on the contents of the videos, nor if they have located the bodies of the victims. Mexican law enforcement officials consulted by Breitbart Texas claim the gunmen in the video are likely members of the Grupo Bravo who are trying to re-brand their organization amid the shifting alliances and betrayals. The members of Grupo Bravo appear to have laid claim to Ciudad Victoria. Time will tell if the violence relent.

This article has been updated to reflect new information.