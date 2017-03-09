Illegal Immigrant Charged for U.S. Airman’s Death

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant has been charged with the death of a United States airman after a four-vehicle crash.

While driving along the westbound side of I-20 through Georgia, Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, allegedly crashed into four cars that were stopped due to construction, according to WJBF.

Castillo-Reyes allegedly slammed into the back of Alexander Earles’ vehicle, killing him.

Castillo-Reyes is being charged with second-degree vehicular homicide for Earles’ death and is being held in the Columbia County Detention Center by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after they placed a detainer on him.

In a similar case, illegal immigrant Estuardo Alvarado of Mexico was charged with vehicular manslaughter recently after he allegedly killed a young woman, Sandra Duran, while driving in California, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Alvarado was deported five times before Duran’s death and had a long history of run-ins with the law.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.