Congolese Immigrant Indicted for NY Murder

A newly-arrived immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been indicted for the brutal murder of an elderly woman.

Award Kabayiza, 24, is being accused of beating 64-year-old Jesca Nyirakubanza to death inside her apartment in the Syracuse area, according to Syracuse.com.

Kabayiza allegedly visited the victim’s apartment on November 14. After only being with Nyirakubanza for a brief period of time, police say Kabayiza beat the woman until she was dead, causing severe head injuries.

Police have not released the motive of the murder to the public, though authorities said Kabayiza and the victim did immigrate to Syracuse from the Congo around the same time and they are believed to have been part of the same social group.

Kabayiza is facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.