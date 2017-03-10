Report: Trump Relocating Immigration Judges to Speed Deportations

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump’s is looking to speed up the deportation of illegal immigrants by relocating some judges to detention centers.

In a letter from the Department of Justice (DOJ) obtained by Reuters, the Trump Administration is moving 50 judges to detention facilities in areas like Adelanto and San Diego, California, as well as Chicago, Illinois.

Additionally, the DOJ will ask immigration judges to hear cases from 6am to 6pm with two rotating shifts to hear more cases.

A source close to the DOJ told Reuters that judges will be able to volunteer for the some 50 deployments to detention centers, but if not enough signed on, judges would be assigned.

Last month, Breitbart Texas reported on a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo that requested the Trump administration allow federal immigration courts to use “expedited deportation proceedings” for any illegal immigrants living in the U.S. for two years or less. The process is currently limited to those only living in the U.S. for up to two weeks.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.