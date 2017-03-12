Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender Deported in Feb

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Nogales Station arrested a Mexican national who re-entered the country after being deported just last month.

The agents from the Tucson Sector arrested 46-year-old Rene Murillo-Almansa, a previously deported criminal alien. A records check carried out by the agents revealed Murillo-Almansa has an extensive criminal history and prior deportations. His most recent deportation occurred just weeks ago.

His criminal history dates back to 1990 according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. In one of the cases, a court convicted Murillo-Almansa for raping a child. The court sentenced him to only 26 months in prison. Upon the conclusion of his prison sentence, he received two years of probation. That conviction occurred in 1994.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that agents arrested the Mexican citizen near Nogales, Arizona, on March 7. On February 9, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement Removal Operations agents deported Murillo-Almansa through the El Paso Port of Entry, court records stated.

Murillo-Almansa now faces new criminal charges of illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. This is a felony charge.

Breitbart Texas extensively reported on previously deported sex offenders who are arrested by Border Patrol agents after illegally returning to the U.S after being deported.

In February, Breitbart Texas reported that agents in the El Centro Sector, Southern California, arrested their fifth previously deported sex offender since the new fiscal year began in October.

Following the arrests of two previously deported sex offenders in Southern California in early February, El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said, “These two arrests highlight the importance of knowing who is coming into the United States. The two sex offenders our Border Patrol Agents arrested took advantage of and preyed on minors. Our agents shield our communities and our country from threats like this every day.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.