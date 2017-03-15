Human Smugglers Abandon 4-Year-Old Girl in Desert

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector found a four-year-old girl abandoned by human smugglers in the desert mountains. Agents found her unharmed.

In the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Station witnessed a group of migrants cross the International Border illegally near Mount Signal. Agents quickly approached the individuals and one fled back into Mexico. Another hopped into a vehicle which quickly left the area, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) media officials revealed.

The agents found the small child standing by herself along the roadway. She appeared to be in good health and did not require medical attention.

“Who in their right mind abandons a four-year-old little girl in the middle of a vast desert,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said of the ruthless human smugglers. “It sickens me to think that someone would leave a child that young to fend for herself.”

Agents found a birth certificate and information about the girl’s parents. After taking her to the El Centro Station, agents interviewed her and confirmed the information in her possession. They determined she is a Guatemalan citizen.

Parents risk the lives of their children by turning them over to callous cartel-connected human smugglers, officials stated. They warned parents that they “are putting the lives of their children in the hands of criminals.” The human smugglers will frequently abandon a child in a dangerous location in order to distract Border Patrol agents while they make their escape.

Agents turned the 4-year-old girl over to Department of Health and Human Services officials who will determine what to do with the child pending her immigration status disposition.

The report from CBP did not state where the parents are currently residing.

