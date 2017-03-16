ICE Arrests 61 Criminal Aliens in Nevada Roundup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Immigration officials arrested 61 criminal aliens during a targeted operation in Nevada last week. Those arrested include foreign nationals convicted of armed robbery, sex crimes, child abuse, assault, domestic violence, drug offenses, and previously deported aliens.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers carried out a 5-day operation in Nevada. The goal of the targeted operation is to round up aliens with criminal records, prior deportation orders, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives, ICE officials said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas.

“ERO officers here in Nevada and around the country are focused first and foremost on using this agency’s unique tools and authorities to help keep our communities safe,” Nevada ERO Assistant Field Office Director Nikita Curry said in the statement. “Our enforcement efforts last week are representative of the work we’ve been doing and will continue to do.”

Ninety percent of the arrested aliens had records of criminal convictions, officials stated. These records include convictions for various sex crimes, drug offenses, domestic violence, armed robbery, drunk driving, and identity theft. One of those arrested, an Iranian national living in Carson City, Nevada, has a record for illegal drug trafficking. A Salvadoran man living in Reno’s record includes assault, battery, drug possession, and spousal battery, officials stated.

Following is the list of crimes committed by 55 of the 61 aliens:

DUI 18 Vehicle Theft 1 Drug Offenses 8 False Imprisonment 1 Fraud / Identity Theft 7 Robbery 1 Domestic Violence 3 Property Damage 1 Sex Crimes 3 Arson 1 Larceny / Theft 3 Contempt of Court 1 Cruelty Toward / Neglect of Child 3 Traffic Offense / Other 1 Assault / Battery 2 Burglary 1

*ICE Note: criminal aliens with multiple prior convictions are categorized based on their most serious conviction.

The arrestees from last week’s operation include aliens from six different countries. Those include: Mexico (45); Guatemala (6); El Salvador (3); Samoa (2); Armenia (1); Cuba (1); Honduras (1); Iran (1); and Italy (1).

ERO officers arrested these criminal aliens in Reno (25); Las Vegas (14); Sparks (5); Stead (4); Elko (3); Winnemucca (3); Lovelock (2); Truckee (2); Battle Mountain (1); Portola (1); and Sun Valley (1).

Officials emphasized the operation targeted criminal aliens deemed to be a threat to public safety. The operation also targeted those who re-entered the country illegally after being deported and immigration fugitives who previously received orders of removal from an immigration judge but failed to leave the country.

ERO officers may immediately remove those individuals who illegally re-entered the country after removal or who previously received orders of removal from an immigration judge, officials stated. Some of those may face prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal – a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Officials will process the remaining criminal aliens for deportation.

Officials noted that during these targeted operations some individuals who only violated immigration laws might be picked up. Those cases are evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine if the person is subject to removal.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.