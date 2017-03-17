Six-Time Deportee Arrested for Drunk Driving

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant recently arrested for drunk driving is facing deportation for the seventh time.

Obed Vasquez, 26, of Mexico, had been living in Mission, Texas, when he was pulled over in a vehicle and arrested by the Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana and drunk driving, according to CBS 4 News.

Vasquez pleaded guilty to the charges and has since been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he is facing deportation on charges for illegally re-entering the United States.

In the criminal complaint, it was revealed that Vasquez was removed from the U.S. for the sixth time on June 28, 2016. Shortly after, Vasquez returned.

“The defendant claims to have illegally re-entered the United States on or about September 30, 2016 by wading the Rio Grande River at or near Hidalgo, Texas,” the complaint notes.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.