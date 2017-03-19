Previously Deported Criminal Alien Charged in Teenager’s Death

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

EAST BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – A previously deported criminal alien from Mexico faces second-degree murder charges and federal charges after allegedly shooting and killing a teenager.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Louisiana State Police arrested Octavio Bringas, 49 years-old, for allegedly shooting 16-year-old Darius Plummer in the head — killing him on the day of his birthday, according to WBRZ.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Officer deputies originally found Plummer in the apartment where he had been shot. Court documents allege Bringas was the only other individual in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Bringas’ family told police they heard the gunshot. When they entered the apartment, they saw only Plummer.

An ambulance transported Plummer, a student at Zachary High School, to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses who live in the apartment building said Plummer visited the apartment but did not actually live in the building.

After the shooting, Bringas called one of the witnesses who had been communicating with the police, telling them that he had accidently discharged the gun and said he was already on his way to Lafayette, Louisiana, which was once a ‘sanctuary city’ in the state.

Bringas was subsequently arrested while heading to Lafayette, with police saying they believe he was attempting to flee the country.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that Bringas is an illegal immigrant. ICE officials put an immigration detainer on the suspect, which is a request for Bringas to be handed over to them should he be released.

Bringas has a long history with the law. ICE spokesman Thomas Byrd told Breitbart Texas that immigration officials previously previously encountered Bringas on March 5, 2012, after he was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Bringas was removed by ICE on March 22, 2012.

In August and September of 2003, Border Patrol agents deported Bringas after apprehending him illegally crossing the border.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.