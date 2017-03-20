Two Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Found in Mexico

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The National Football League and various law enforcement agencies have recovered stolen Super Bowl jerseys in Mexico in the hands of a journalist.

On Monday morning, the NFL issued a statement confirming the recovery of the jersey that Tom Brady wore during Super Bowl LI. As part of the investigation, authorities also recovered a uniform component that Brady wore during Super Bowl XLIX. The NFL statement only mentioned that the stolen items were in the possession of a “credentialed member of the international media” but did not release the persons name referring all questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo reported on social media that his officers with the Major Offenders Division traced the jersey to Mexico with the help of the FBI and foreign authorities.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Brady’s jersey was stolen from his locker room after the game, which took place in Houston. By order of Texas’ Lieutenant Governor, the Texas Rangers were assigned to help Houston Police with the investigation.

