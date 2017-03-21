Tattoo Removals Spike amid Deportation Fears

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tattoo removals have skyrocketed in San Francisco, as illegal aliens fear body markings may tie them to foreign criminal gangs and make them a target for immigration officials.

With increased deportations for illegal immigrants, at least one tattoo removal shop has seen its clientele double since the President Donald Trump’s victory in November.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nora Ruiz with the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation said the increased need for tattoo removal is because illegal immigrants do not want to be seen as associates to foreign criminal gangs like MS-13, which is notorious for its inked members.

“A lot of people don’t want to be a moving target or even seen as a target,” Ruiz told KPIX 5. “And for fear that they might be seen as a certain type of person or judged in anyway, people want to get their tattoos removed.”

The news comes as Daniel Ramirez Medina of Mexico, 23, who was previously protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after it was revealed that he had ties to a criminal gang, Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.