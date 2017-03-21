Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Underage Student Grins in Mugshot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Texas science teacher accused of having sex with an underage student put on a grin for her mugshot when arrested.

Sarah Fowlkes, 27, was suspended from her job at Lockhart High School and faces possible prison time for the alleged crime, the Daily Mail reported.

Fowlkes was booked into the Caldwell County Jail and later released.

A school administrator reported an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher to the police and Child Protective Services, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Detectives in Lockhart interviewed a 17-year-old student who said he had sexual contact with Fowlkes.

Lockhart Independent School District suspended Fowlkes and notified the State Board for Educator Certification of her behavior.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly,” Superintendent Susan Bohn said in the statement. “Student safety is the district’s most important priority. As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

According to a page the school district has deleted from its website, the teacher taught anatomy, physiology, and environmental systems at Lockhart High School since September. Prior to her job at the high school, she taught at Plum Creek Elementary in the same district where she worked since October 2014.

Fowlkes is reportedly married.