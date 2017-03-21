Watch: Wounded Veteran Gifted with Service Dog at Dallas Hockey Game

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Those attending the Dallas Stars hockey game on Monday night got a huge surprise when a former Navy SEAL propelled himself and a service dog down from the top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Stars were honoring war veterans and “Patty”, the German Shepherd, was a gift for a wounded veteran.

Congratulations to tonight's Hometown Hero, James Wicker Sr., who served aboard the USS Corregidor aircraft carrier during WWII. pic.twitter.com/1T5QQpUCEU — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 21, 2017

The game started with a member of 22 Kill, a veterans suicide prevention organization, delivering the ceremonial puck for the game.

Making an entrance. A member of 22 Kill, a veterans outreach and suicide prevention organization delivers tonight's ceremonial puck. pic.twitter.com/vAdTEomwL2 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 21, 2017

Dallas Star Hockey members wore special jerseys for their Veterans Appreciation Night.

The SEAL, Ryan (aka “Birdman”) Parrott, who delivered the K-9, is also the founder of the Birds Eye View Project, reported the local CBS affiliate.

DOWN FROM THE RAFTERS! 🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/n9Rde9stR6 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 21, 2017

Rebuilding Warriors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization said it was their biggest presentation to-date. Their mission is to provide service K9s to honorably discharged veterans.

Tonight was the biggest presentation we have had to date! We presented a dog to Former Green… https://t.co/gt3KdHmtL3 — Rebuilding Warriors (@RebuildWarriors) March 21, 2017

Parrott gave the dog to Cary Flatt, a wounded veteran. Flatt received a gunshot wound to the head while he was serving in Afghanistan. He now faces challenges with anxiety after his tour of service.

Thanks to @RebuildWarriors, Former Navy Seal Ryan Parrot presented Service K9 'Patty' to Cary Flatt, a US Army Special Forces Green Beret. pic.twitter.com/l5loPs98ku — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 21, 2017

“I loved the guys that I worked with. It was a small brotherhood. It’s hard to let go of and that’s probably one of my biggest troubles,” said Flatt. CBSDFW in Dallas also reported that Parrott said, “Everybody loves rubbing on a pup and getting love and that’s what a veteran who is struggling is looking for.”

The wounded veteran told the local television station that he hopes that the service dog will help him adjust to living in society after serving in the war. Flatt lives in Granbury, Texas.

The Birds Eye View Project states that the organization uses a TV and web series to:

Introduce America to Veterans and First-Responders who are overcoming adversity, and living their lives to the fullest. Fans will gain a front-row seat to their challenges, and the people who work hard every day, pouring into their lives, where nothing is impossible…even the most EXTREME and EXCITING challenges.

The goal is to showcase a series of events that will raise awareness and funding for charity. One of the charities highlighted is 22 Kill, the charity that provided the K-9 for Flatt.

The founder of the Birds Eye View Project says it will highlight ten charities, showcasing the founders and those they serve, and the stories that illustrate “amazing veterans and first-responders who are living their lives to the fullest, despite their challenges.” Fans need only subscribe to a YouTube Channel where they will be able to meet veterans and first-responders who are overcoming significant challenges. It also shows those who work with them to “build them up, empower them, and partner with them to live their lives to the extreme.”

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.